PM Modi Advocates Mainstream Conversations on World Mental Health Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the crucial role of mental health in overall well-being and called for greater integration of mental health discussions in society on World Mental Health Day. He recognized the significance of collective efforts in addressing mental health needs, particularly during humanitarian crises, to support recovery and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 13:21 IST
PM Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a decisive call for enhanced awareness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the vital importance of mental health as a pivotal aspect of our well-being. Addressing the nation through an X post, PM Modi highlighted the significance of World Mental Health Day, advocating for mental health discussions to gain mainstream prominence.

Prime Minister Modi articulated an urgent message, urging society to foster environments conducive to mental health dialogues. He commended the efforts of individuals dedicated to mental health support, emphasizing compassion in an increasingly fast-paced world.

Annually observed on October 10, World Mental Health Day was initiated by the World Federation for Mental Health in 1992. This year, the WHO has spotlighted the critical mental health needs arising from natural disasters and public health emergencies. Such crises, affecting one in five people with mental conditions, demand immediate and sustained support to aid recovery and community resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

