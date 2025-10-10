Left Menu

Steadfast Noon: NATO's Nuclear Deterrence Exercise

NATO's annual nuclear deterrence exercise, Steadfast Noon, will commence on October 13. The exercise, not utilizing live weapons, aims to ensure NATO's nuclear readiness and deliver a deterrent signal to potential adversaries, affirming the alliance's defense capabilities for all its members.

Updated: 10-10-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 13:56 IST
NATO is set to launch its annual nuclear deterrence exercise, Steadfast Noon, starting on October 13, said Secretary General Mark Rutte.

According to Rutte, the exercise is crucial for maintaining the credibility, safety, and effectiveness of NATO's nuclear deterrent, communicating a firm message of defense readiness to any potential adversaries.

NATO officials emphasize that the exercise does not involve live weapons, highlighting the focus on strategic preparedness.

