Geopolitical Tensions Shake China Stock Markets

China stocks fell back from a 10-year high as geopolitical tensions dampened investor enthusiasm. Fresh export controls and U.S. pressures prompted a decline in major indices. Investors are now shifting focus to profit-driven strategies, with markets preparing for upcoming trade data releases amidst anticipated trade talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, China stocks recoiled from a decade-high while Hong Kong shares noted the longest losing streak since March, reflecting investor concerns over geopolitical tensions.

The CSI300 Index plunged by 2%, marking its steepest single-day fall in nearly five weeks, while the Shanghai Composite decreased by 0.9%.

Sparking this retreat were China's expanded export controls on rare earths, exacerbated by U.S. lawmakers advocating for tougher restrictions on chipmaking equipment exports to China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

