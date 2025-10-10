Geopolitical Tensions Shake China Stock Markets

On Friday, China stocks recoiled from a decade-high while Hong Kong shares noted the longest losing streak since March, reflecting investor concerns over geopolitical tensions.

The CSI300 Index plunged by 2%, marking its steepest single-day fall in nearly five weeks, while the Shanghai Composite decreased by 0.9%.

Sparking this retreat were China's expanded export controls on rare earths, exacerbated by U.S. lawmakers advocating for tougher restrictions on chipmaking equipment exports to China.

(With inputs from agencies.)