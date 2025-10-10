Left Menu

Vibrant Gujarat Conference Empowers MSMEs in North Gujarat

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Mehsana focused on strengthening MSMEs to drive economic growth. The event highlighted the importance of customer focus, global integration, and digital transformation. Officials emphasized the role of MSMEs in achieving India's vision and discussed strategies for enhancing global competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:48 IST
Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The second day of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) - North Gujarat, held in Mehsana, spotlighted a Regional MSME Conclave on October 10, 2025. The event, themed 'Udyam Utkarsh: Strengthening MSMEs, Strengthening Bharat', aimed at fortifying small and medium enterprises to bolster India's economy.

Addressing the gathering, Gujarat's MSME Commissioner Shri Sandip J. Sagale (IAS) lauded the resilience of Gujarat's MSMEs, noting their critical role in employment, industrial output, and economic strength. Emphasizing the future, he outlined four focus areas: Customer Focus, Global Integration, Digital Transformation, and Resilience and Innovation, as pivotal for their sustainable growth amidst global challenges.

The event featured a presentation by Shri Meetul Patel, Founder of the Wadhwani Foundation, on the growth potential of Gujarat's MSMEs. He shared insights on virtual business growth accelerators for North Gujarat, aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat. A panel discussion explored enhancing MSMEs' global competitiveness by integrating into global value chains and navigating trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

