AI Momentum Shields U.S. Markets Amid Consumer Sentiment Data And Global Tensions

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday, reflecting a market rebound as investors shifted their focus back to AI-driven momentum steering markets this year. The anticipation of new consumer sentiment data is offering fresh economic insights.

As the earnings season kicks off next week, it is expected to serve as a significant indicator for U.S. stock markets. Despite fears of an equity bubble, AI investments concentrated in tech are projected to extend into energy and construction sectors due to heightened data center demands.

In addition to AI expansion, investors remain concerned about the ongoing global tensions, especially in the Middle East. Despite these challenges, analysts remain optimistic, citing potential benefits from ongoing Federal Reserve interest rate reductions and easing geopolitical strife following a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

