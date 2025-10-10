Empowering Women Through Solar Sakhi Abhiyan: Bridging Villages to Clean Energy
The Solar Sakhi Abhiyan, by Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, empowers women volunteers to advocate for rooftop solar adoption in villages. This initiative, aligned with government plans, aims to promote sustainable energy and socio-economic empowerment of women, enhancing their role in India's clean energy mission.
- Country:
- India
The Solar Sakhi Abhiyan, spearheaded by Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL), is mobilizing women volunteers to advocate for rooftop solar solutions in numerous villages. This initiative complements the central government's PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, launched from Pooth Khurd Village.
Over 100 Solar Sakhi members, thoroughly trained, are raising awareness about solar energy benefits and serving as a crucial connection between government policies and rural communities across 75 villages. The women, who come from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, wear distinctive jackets symbolizing pride and leadership.
The program includes performance-based incentives for volunteers, recognizing and rewarding their success in motivating households to adopt solar solutions. As of September 2025, Tata Power-DDL's operational area hosts 117 MW of renewable energy capacity, significantly contributing to India's sustainability goals.

