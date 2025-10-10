Empowering Women Through Solar Sakhi Abhiyan: Bridging Villages to Clean Energy

The Solar Sakhi Abhiyan, spearheaded by Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL), is mobilizing women volunteers to advocate for rooftop solar solutions in numerous villages. This initiative complements the central government's PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, launched from Pooth Khurd Village.

Over 100 Solar Sakhi members, thoroughly trained, are raising awareness about solar energy benefits and serving as a crucial connection between government policies and rural communities across 75 villages. The women, who come from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, wear distinctive jackets symbolizing pride and leadership.

The program includes performance-based incentives for volunteers, recognizing and rewarding their success in motivating households to adopt solar solutions. As of September 2025, Tata Power-DDL's operational area hosts 117 MW of renewable energy capacity, significantly contributing to India's sustainability goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)