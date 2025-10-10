Left Menu

SBI's Rapid Digital Lending Revolutionizes MSME Financing

State Bank of India has revolutionized MSME financing by providing over Rs 74,434 crore in loans to 2.25 lakh MSMEs through its SME Digital Business Loans platform in just one hour, thanks to cutting-edge technology enhancing speed and simplification in the lending process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:50 IST
SBI's Rapid Digital Lending Revolutionizes MSME Financing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The State Bank of India (SBI) has set a new standard in digital lending, facilitating loans worth Rs 74,434 crore to 2.25 lakh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) within just one hour. This feat was achieved through the bank's innovative SME Digital Business Loans platform over the past 15 months.

Launched in June 2024, SME Digital Business Loans allows MSME entrepreneurs to apply online for credit up to Rs 5 crore. This product is pivotal for SBI's growth strategy focusing on MSME advances for the next five years. It represents a significant advancement in digital banking, offering a loan processing and approval turnaround of up to 45 minutes.

SBI's digital platform utilizes advanced technology and an ecosystem of APIs to streamline loan processes. By leveraging authentic data from sources such as ITR and GST returns, an AI-driven credit assessment engine can approve loans in a mere 10 seconds without human intervention, marking a new era in MSME lending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forging Stronger Maritime Ties: India and UK Deepen Defence Cooperation

Forging Stronger Maritime Ties: India and UK Deepen Defence Cooperation

 India
2
Double Quakes Jolt Southern Philippines: A Crisis in the Ring of Fire

Double Quakes Jolt Southern Philippines: A Crisis in the Ring of Fire

 Global
3
Jharkhand's Crackdown on Medicine Quality

Jharkhand's Crackdown on Medicine Quality

 India
4
Political Row Over Dalit Issues Reignites Tensions Between BJP and Congress

Political Row Over Dalit Issues Reignites Tensions Between BJP and Congress

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025