Education & Elections: Himachal's Dual Challenges Amidst Adversity

In a recent update from Himachal Pradesh, Education Minister Rohit Thakur announced significant strides in the state's education sector under the current Congress administration, marking three years in office. Thakur detailed the government's achievements, including over 7,000 recruitments and a substantial reduction in schools lacking teachers, at a press briefing in Shimla.

The minister addressed the challenges following natural disasters, noting a shortfall in substantial aid from the Centre. Thakur maintained that the panchayat election delays were due to administrative reasons rather than political, countering BJP's allegations of postponement for electoral advantage. He assured elections would proceed once conditions stabilize.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu backed Thakur, criticizing the BJP for politicizing the situation. Sukhu explained that ongoing disaster recovery efforts, hindered by connectivity issues, necessitated election postponements. He emphasized that restoring roads and disaster relief remained top priorities, assuring that elections would resume once logistical challenges are resolved.

