Grand Show 'Mera Desh Pehle' Captivates Audiences in Gujarat

The captivating show 'Mera Desh Pehle,' portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inspiring journey, debuted in Gujarat at GIFT City. Recognized for its evocative portrayal of patriotism and service, it captivated a diverse audience, including state officials and citizens, with free entry for the public.

"Mera Desh Pehle" show highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Nation First" spirit held for first time at GIFT City (Photo/ Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Mera Desh Pehle,' an evocative show illustrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey, made its Gujarat debut at GIFT City. Recognized for its portrayal of patriotism and dedication, the performance drew a crowd that included Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state cabinet members, and industrialists.

This celebration of Modi's life has enjoyed success across India, highlighting significant moments that have inspired national pride. The event was open to the public, allowing citizens to witness Modi's life journey as told by creator Manoj Muntashir. Past screenings in Bihar captured similar enthusiasm, with officials expressing keen interest in the saga.

In Mumbai, the musical saga attracted Bollywood luminaries such as Tiger Shroff and Ranbir Kapoor and was attended by Maharastra's Chief Minister. The nationwide event presents unseen aspects of the Prime Minister's life, offering a unique view into his commitment to India's progress, showing his life's dedication to the nation.

