Uttarakhand CM Champions Girl Empowerment on International Girl Child Day

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended heartfelt greetings to the state on the occasion of International Girl Child Day, underscoring commitment to girl empowerment through substantial initiatives. In a social media post, Dhami attributed the state's progress to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing dedicated efforts in enhancing girls' education and safety.

Highlighting welfare schemes like the Girl Child Education Encouragement Scheme and the Nanda Gaurav Scheme, Dhami stated that these concrete actions are integral in furthering the empowerment of girls across Uttarakhand. The International Day of the Girl, observed every year on October 11, focuses on celebrating girls globally, strengthening their voices, actions, and leadership.

This year's theme, 'The girl I am, the change I lead,' spotlights the crucial role of girls in tackling global challenges. Around the world, girls are mobilizing for climate justice and advocating against violence, demanding recognition for their leadership amidst crises. Despite contributing actively, their voices often remain unheard, reflecting a broader need to respect and support their potential, according to UNICEF.

(With inputs from agencies.)