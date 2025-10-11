MercadoLibre Expands into Brazil's Booming Online Medicine Market
MercadoLibre, Latin America's largest company by market capitalization, is venturing into Brazil's online pharmaceutical market. The move follows the acquisition of its first drugstore in the country, marking its entry into Brazil's multi-billion-dollar online medicine industry. The company already offers similar services in Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia.
