U.S. Attack on Venezuela Causes Disruption in Latin America

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil has stated that a U.S. military strike on Venezuela has disrupted peace throughout Latin America. His comments were reported by Russia's RIA state news agency.

The disruption follows an announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump, who confirmed that the U.S. had targeted Venezuela in a recent attack. President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have reportedly been captured and taken out of the country.

This development marks a significant escalation in regional tensions and raises concerns about the stability of Latin America in the wake of the U.S. actions against Venezuela.