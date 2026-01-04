U.S. Attack on Venezuela Causes Disruption in Latin America
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil announced that a U.S. attack has disrupted peace in Latin America. The statement follows U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that the U.S. had struck Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, which underscores growing regional tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 07:05 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 07:05 IST
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil has stated that a U.S. military strike on Venezuela has disrupted peace throughout Latin America. His comments were reported by Russia's RIA state news agency.
The disruption follows an announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump, who confirmed that the U.S. had targeted Venezuela in a recent attack. President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have reportedly been captured and taken out of the country.
This development marks a significant escalation in regional tensions and raises concerns about the stability of Latin America in the wake of the U.S. actions against Venezuela.
ALSO READ
U.S. Captures Maduro in Venezuela: A New Chapter in Latin American Politics
Controversial Capture: Trump's Venezuelan Intervention Divides Latin America
Dramatic U.S. Operation Ousts Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
Operation Absolute Resolve: Capturing Nicolas Maduro
The Tumultuous Rise and Fall of Nicolas Maduro