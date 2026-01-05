U.S. Raises Military Stakes in Latin America with Venezuela Intervention
The U.S., under President Trump, suggests potential military action in Latin America, particularly targeting Venezuela, Colombia, and Mexico. The controversial capture of Venezuelan President Maduro prompts geopolitical tension and criticism over U.S. motives related to oil interests and anti-drug operations.
The ongoing geopolitical drama intensified as President Donald Trump hinted at potential military actions against Colombia and Mexico, following the contentious capture of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. Trump, speaking on Air Force One, emphasized the need to address drug trafficking while underscoring Venezuela's oil industry concerns.
Maduro's apprehension has created uncertainty in the oil-rich nation, as the U.S. administration seeks cooperation from remaining officials within Maduro's regime. Despite criticism, Trump's administration views these actions as necessary for U.S. interests and regional stability.
Global responses have been mixed, with some Western nations calling for adherence to international law. Meanwhile, key allies of Venezuela, such as Russia and China, voice their opposition to the U.S. interventions, raising critical discourse on sovereignty and foreign policy ethics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
