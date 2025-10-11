Left Menu

PM Modi Unveils Rs 35,440 Crore Agricultural Schemes to Boost India's Farming Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched two ambitious agricultural schemes with a combined outlay of Rs 35,440 crore. PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana and Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses aim to enhance agricultural productivity, promote self-reliance, and improve rural infrastructure, benefiting millions of farmers across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 12:37 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/DD News). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move to bolster India's agricultural sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced two large-scale initiatives worth Rs 35,440 crore, aimed at elevating farming productivity and self-sufficiency. The announcements were made during a special event at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute on the birth anniversary of Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan.

The PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, with an allotment of Rs 24,000 crore, is set to boost yield, encourage crop diversification, and enhance post-harvest storage facilities across 100 districts. Additionally, the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses, backed by Rs 11,440 crore, will focus on increasing the yield of pulses, enlarging cultivation areas, and streamlining the value chain processes.

Underlining the government's consistent efforts toward farmer welfare, Modi also inaugurated projects in various sectors such as agriculture, animal husbandry, and fisheries amounting to Rs 5,450 crore. This includes the establishment of Artificial Insemination Training Centers, Milk Powder Plants, and advanced fisheries, thereby significantly contributing to the country's agricultural self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

