Sikkim Launches 'Connect to CM' for Direct Citizen Engagement

Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay has unveiled a groundbreaking platform named 'Connect to CM' at Samman Bhawan, bringing governance closer to citizens. This initiative allows residents to raise their issues and access services directly, ensuring efficient responses from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), said Tamang-Golay.

The facility is accessible via phone numbers 80016-81188 or 93327-81188 between 10:30 AM and 4:00 PM daily, including holidays. 'Connect to CM' marks a significant stride in transparent, participatory governance, encapsulating the vision 'Aangan Ma Sarkar,' which means governance at one's doorstep, the Chief Minister added.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced the launch of the Chief Minister Schemes Integrated Management System to enhance the monitoring and implementation of governmental schemes, emphasizing the commitment to connect every citizen, particularly those who remain disconnected, he noted. (ANI)

