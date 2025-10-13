Yogi Adityanath's Vision: Empowering Differently-Abled in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a commendable step to ensure the inclusion of differently-abled individuals in the societal mainstream by directing the establishment of Divyang rehabilitation centres at every divisional headquarters across the state.

In a recent high-level review meeting, Adityanath underscored his government's dedication to the holistic empowerment of these individuals, emphasizing a mission of 'seva, samvedna aur sammaan' (service, sensitivity, and respect). Each centre is to be developed as a comprehensive facility, providing medical, educational, psychological, and vocational support.

The Chief Minister also instructed that where rehabilitation centres are already operational, services should be bolstered to serve as model centres. For districts lacking such facilities, new centres are to be prioritized, ideally within district hospitals for better medical service coordination, with alternative accommodation solutions if needed. These centres aim to offer varied services, including physiotherapy and distribution of assistive devices, largely contributing to self-reliance among differently-abled persons.

(With inputs from agencies.)