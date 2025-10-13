Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Vision: Empowering Differently-Abled in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the establishment of Divyang rehabilitation centres at all divisional headquarters to integrate differently-abled individuals into society. These centres will provide medical and vocational support. Existing centres will be upgraded to model facilities, focusing on holistic empowerment and self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-10-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 23:04 IST
Yogi Adityanath's Vision: Empowering Differently-Abled in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a commendable step to ensure the inclusion of differently-abled individuals in the societal mainstream by directing the establishment of Divyang rehabilitation centres at every divisional headquarters across the state.

In a recent high-level review meeting, Adityanath underscored his government's dedication to the holistic empowerment of these individuals, emphasizing a mission of 'seva, samvedna aur sammaan' (service, sensitivity, and respect). Each centre is to be developed as a comprehensive facility, providing medical, educational, psychological, and vocational support.

The Chief Minister also instructed that where rehabilitation centres are already operational, services should be bolstered to serve as model centres. For districts lacking such facilities, new centres are to be prioritized, ideally within district hospitals for better medical service coordination, with alternative accommodation solutions if needed. These centres aim to offer varied services, including physiotherapy and distribution of assistive devices, largely contributing to self-reliance among differently-abled persons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

 Global
2
Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

 Global
3
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
4
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025