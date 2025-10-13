Left Menu

Chief Minister Dhami's Haldwani Visit: Hospital Inspection and Diwali Celebrations

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Haldwani, meeting hospitalized MLA Fakir Ram, ensuring his care. He attended a Diwali fair hosted by the International Vaishya Mahasammelan, praising the Vaishya community's cultural contributions. Dhami reiterated efforts to promote economic initiatives under PM Modi's leadership, aligning with India's self-reliant vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 23:15 IST
Uttarakhand CM visiting MLA Fakir Ram in hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Haldwani on Monday to check on Gangolihat MLA Fakir Ram, who is hospitalized in Haldwani. The Chief Minister assessed the MLA's health status, engaged with medical staff on his treatment, and advised the hospital to provide optimal care for Ram.

In Dehradun, Dhami graced the Diwali Fair organized by the International Vaishya Mahasammelan, sharing festive spirits with attendees. Offering kind words, he applauded Maharaja Agrasen and expressed his early Diwali wishes to the attendees, emphasizing the festival's role in promoting positive transitions.

He lauded the historical contributions of the Vaishya community to Sanatan culture as beacons of cooperation and progress. Dhami commended their support in promoting social welfare and highlighted how the fair fosters traditional trade, cultural unity, and indigenous products.

The Chief Minister also affirmed the government's commitment to cultural preservation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He referred to national initiatives like 'Vocal for Local', 'Make in India', and 'Made in India', pointing to their importance in achieving the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

