Haryana govt issues directive to maintain communal harmony following IPS officer's death

In the wake of recent developments following the demise of IPS officer and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Y. Puran Kumar, the Haryana Government has issued a statewide directive urging strict vigilance and coordinated efforts to maintain communal harmony and law and order. The directive, issued by the General Administration Department (Political Branch-I) on Sunday, has been sent to senior administrative and police officials across the state - including the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Director General of Police (DGP), all Divisional Commissioners, ADGPs, IGs, Deputy Commissioners, and Commissioners/Superintendents of Police.

The circular emphasises the "urgent need to maintain strict vigil and ensure communal harmony across all districts and divisions" in view of tensions and public sensitivity surrounding the officer's death. All officers have been instructed to remain in close coordination with local organisations and community leaders, continuously monitor the situation, and take all necessary measures to uphold peace and public order. It further directs that any development with the potential to disturb communal harmony should be dealt with immediately, and timely reports must be submitted for review.

Field officers have been advised to stay accessible and take proactive steps to prevent any untoward incidents. They have also been asked to remain in close contact with all stakeholders and extend full cooperation to the concerned authorities for effective law and order management. The communication, issued with the approval of the competent authority, underscores the state government's focus on maintaining peace and stability amid growing attention to the circumstances surrounding the late officer's death.

A copy of the order has also been forwarded to the Additional Director General of Police (CID), Haryana, for information and necessary action in reference to his earlier communication dated October 11, 2025. Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself at his residence in Chandigarh on October 7. In the 'final note' he left behind, he accused eight senior cops, including Haryana director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities."

Meanwhile, the investigation into the case hit a roadblock, as his family has yet to hand over the laptop reportedly used by the officer to type his 'suicide' note. According to police sources, examination of the laptop, including fingerprint analysis and scrutiny of the officer's email accounts -- is crucial for establishing the authenticity of the suicide note and understanding the circumstances leading up to his death. (ANI)

