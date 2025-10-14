China and Iceland Forge Green Energy Partnership

China and Iceland are set to strengthen ties in the arena of geothermal and green energy, marking a significant step forward in global sustainability efforts. According to a joint statement announced on Tuesday by Chinese state media, the two countries have committed to fostering intergovernmental and industry-level cooperation.

This collaboration will center on reducing greenhouse gas emissions while promoting energy transformation and the creation of green jobs and business opportunities. The agreement represents a mutual commitment to combating climate change through enhanced clean energy initiatives.

The announcement follows a high-profile meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iceland's President Halla Tomasdottir in Beijing, where both leaders reaffirmed their countries' dedication to environmental sustainability.

