China and Iceland Forge Green Energy Partnership

China and Iceland are set to deepen collaboration on geothermal and green energy. The joint effort aims to lower greenhouse gas emissions and stimulate green job growth and energy transformation. This initiative follows a meeting between the presidents of both nations in Beijing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-10-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 10:59 IST
China and Iceland are set to strengthen ties in the arena of geothermal and green energy, marking a significant step forward in global sustainability efforts. According to a joint statement announced on Tuesday by Chinese state media, the two countries have committed to fostering intergovernmental and industry-level cooperation.

This collaboration will center on reducing greenhouse gas emissions while promoting energy transformation and the creation of green jobs and business opportunities. The agreement represents a mutual commitment to combating climate change through enhanced clean energy initiatives.

The announcement follows a high-profile meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iceland's President Halla Tomasdottir in Beijing, where both leaders reaffirmed their countries' dedication to environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

