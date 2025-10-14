Turbulence in Asian Markets Amid China-U.S. Trade Tensions

Asian stocks experienced a downturn on Tuesday as concerns over trade negotiations between the U.S. and China persisted. An increase in uncertainties saw MSCI's broadest index slide by 1.2%, while the Nikkei index fell by as much as 3%.

Before the upcoming summit, both countries appear to be maneuvering strategically amidst conversations about tariffs. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed a meeting between President Trump and Xi Jinping, yet trade tensions remain high.

As both nations implement port fees from today, various market indices showed mixed results. Beijing's recent sanctions against U.S. subsidiaries added to the market's unease. Analysts suggest these tariff threats do not yet equate to actual policy changes.