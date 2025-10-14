Left Menu

Afghan Man Jailed for Threatening UK Party Leader Nigel Farage

Afghan national Fayaz Khan was sentenced to five years in prison for threatening to kill Nigel Farage, leader of the UK populist Reform party, in a TikTok video. A London jury found him guilty at Southwark Crown Court, following the threat made in October 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:31 IST
Afghan Man Jailed for Threatening UK Party Leader Nigel Farage
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

An Afghan national, Fayaz Khan, has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of making a death threat against Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform UK party, which leads current opinion polls in Britain.

Khan was convicted by a jury at London's Southwark Crown Court for uploading a TikTok video in October 2024 that threatened Farage's life.

This sentencing serves as a reminder of the serious legal repercussions of making violent threats, particularly on public platforms like social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel-Hamas Peace Deal Sparks Economic Recovery in Gaza and Beyond

Israel-Hamas Peace Deal Sparks Economic Recovery in Gaza and Beyond

 United States
2
Opposition Leaders Rally for Electoral Reforms in Maharashtra

Opposition Leaders Rally for Electoral Reforms in Maharashtra

 India
3
India's Rise in the Global Branded Residences Arena

India's Rise in the Global Branded Residences Arena

 India
4
Crumbling Infrastructure: A School's Wake-Up Call

Crumbling Infrastructure: A School's Wake-Up Call

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025