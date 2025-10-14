Afghan Man Jailed for Threatening UK Party Leader Nigel Farage

An Afghan national, Fayaz Khan, has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of making a death threat against Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform UK party, which leads current opinion polls in Britain.

Khan was convicted by a jury at London's Southwark Crown Court for uploading a TikTok video in October 2024 that threatened Farage's life.

This sentencing serves as a reminder of the serious legal repercussions of making violent threats, particularly on public platforms like social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)