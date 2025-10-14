Afghan Man Jailed for Threatening UK Party Leader Nigel Farage
Afghan national Fayaz Khan was sentenced to five years in prison for threatening to kill Nigel Farage, leader of the UK populist Reform party, in a TikTok video. A London jury found him guilty at Southwark Crown Court, following the threat made in October 2024.
An Afghan national, Fayaz Khan, has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of making a death threat against Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform UK party, which leads current opinion polls in Britain.
Khan was convicted by a jury at London's Southwark Crown Court for uploading a TikTok video in October 2024 that threatened Farage's life.
This sentencing serves as a reminder of the serious legal repercussions of making violent threats, particularly on public platforms like social media.
