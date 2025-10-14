Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Twice on Katra Roads: Pilgrims and Businessmen Perish in Accidents

Two separate road accidents near Katra resulted in seven fatalities. Three pilgrims died when their auto-rickshaw collided with a bus, while four businessmen lost their lives after their car crashed into a road-roller. Investigations into the causes are underway as authorities respond to the tragedies.

Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three pilgrims tragically lost their lives in a devastating road accident near Katra on Tuesday. The incident occurred when an auto-rickshaw, occupied by the pilgrims, collided head-on with an oncoming bus. The victims had been returning to Katra from the Serli Helipad post their visit to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, confirmed SDPO Katra Bhisham Dubey.

Emergency services, including police and rescue teams, swiftly responded to the scene. The victims' bodies have been transferred to a nearby hospital for postmortem examinations, with an investigation already initiated to determine the accident's cause. This accident follows a recent tragedy on the Jammu-Katra Expressway in Rohtak, where a car accident claimed four lives on Saturday night.

In the latter incident, key figures from a village, including Somveer, son of a rural president, were involved. The accident occurred as they returned from a business meeting, during road construction on Rohtak Road, which resulted in a fatal collision with a stationary road-roller. Sub Inspector Devendar reported all four deceased succumbed to the tragic impact.

