Mystery Surrounds Auto-Rickshaw Driver's Death; Was It Murder or Accident?

A 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was found dead after her vehicle overturned in suspicious circumstances. While initial police investigations suggest it was an accident, the victim's family alleges it was a planned murder, citing personal disputes and missing valuables as evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck on Station Road as a 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver lost her life after her vehicle flipped late Sunday night. Police identified the victim as Anita Chaudhary, and while initial reports suggest a road accident, her family suspects a more sinister cause.

Circle Officer Laxmikant Gautam disclosed that the incident was reported via the Dial-112 helpline. Upon arrival, police found Chaudhary crushed under her auto-rickshaw, succumbing to her injuries shortly after. The family raised concerns over possible foul play, alleging that robbery might be a motive as valuable items were missing from the scene.

The police noted that Anita Chaudhary was a seasoned driver, having worked in the city for five years. Her family alleged prior disputes with several individuals, intensifying their demand for a comprehensive murder investigation. As the police proceed with the inquiry, the line between accident and murder remains blurred.

