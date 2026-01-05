Mystery Surrounds Auto-Rickshaw Driver's Death; Was It Murder or Accident?

Tragedy struck on Station Road as a 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver lost her life after her vehicle flipped late Sunday night. Police identified the victim as Anita Chaudhary, and while initial reports suggest a road accident, her family suspects a more sinister cause.

Circle Officer Laxmikant Gautam disclosed that the incident was reported via the Dial-112 helpline. Upon arrival, police found Chaudhary crushed under her auto-rickshaw, succumbing to her injuries shortly after. The family raised concerns over possible foul play, alleging that robbery might be a motive as valuable items were missing from the scene.

The police noted that Anita Chaudhary was a seasoned driver, having worked in the city for five years. Her family alleged prior disputes with several individuals, intensifying their demand for a comprehensive murder investigation. As the police proceed with the inquiry, the line between accident and murder remains blurred.