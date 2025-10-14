CRISIL's Top Grade Validates TVS Shriram Growth Fund's Excellence

TVS Shriram Growth Fund 4 has reached a significant achievement by receiving the top CRISIL Fund Management Grading - 1 from CRISIL, reflecting its excellence in governance, disciplined investment processes, and sound risk management. This honor is conferred on funds that meet 'Very Strong' standards in investment processes and management practices.

With a focus on Financial Services and Enterprise Technology, the fund is recognized for leveraging substantial sector expertise. TVS Capital Funds' Gopal Srinivasan emphasized that such independent ratings enhance transparency and accountability in the AIF industry, pivotal for channeling domestic capital into sectors crucial for India's growth.

TVS Capital Funds, which aims to empower India's Nextgen entrepreneurs, operates with a focus on Financial Services and Technology. It manages around INR 5,500 crore and supports the growth of businesses, aligning with India's trajectory towards a $10 trillion economy.

