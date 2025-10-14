Left Menu

CRISIL's Top Grade Validates TVS Shriram Growth Fund's Excellence

TVS Shriram Growth Fund 4 of TVS Capital Funds has been awarded the highest CRISIL Fund Management Grading - 1, highlighting its robust governance and investment processes. Focused on Financial Services and Enterprise Technology, the fund is pivotal in channeling long-term capital into sectors vital for India's economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

TVS Shriram Growth Fund 4 has reached a significant achievement by receiving the top CRISIL Fund Management Grading - 1 from CRISIL, reflecting its excellence in governance, disciplined investment processes, and sound risk management. This honor is conferred on funds that meet 'Very Strong' standards in investment processes and management practices.

With a focus on Financial Services and Enterprise Technology, the fund is recognized for leveraging substantial sector expertise. TVS Capital Funds' Gopal Srinivasan emphasized that such independent ratings enhance transparency and accountability in the AIF industry, pivotal for channeling domestic capital into sectors crucial for India's growth.

TVS Capital Funds, which aims to empower India's Nextgen entrepreneurs, operates with a focus on Financial Services and Technology. It manages around INR 5,500 crore and supports the growth of businesses, aligning with India's trajectory towards a $10 trillion economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel-Hamas Peace Deal Sparks Economic Recovery in Gaza and Beyond

Israel-Hamas Peace Deal Sparks Economic Recovery in Gaza and Beyond

 United States
2
Opposition Leaders Rally for Electoral Reforms in Maharashtra

Opposition Leaders Rally for Electoral Reforms in Maharashtra

 India
3
India's Rise in the Global Branded Residences Arena

India's Rise in the Global Branded Residences Arena

 India
4
Crumbling Infrastructure: A School's Wake-Up Call

Crumbling Infrastructure: A School's Wake-Up Call

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025