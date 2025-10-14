Market Turbulence: UK Stocks Respond to Global Trade Tensions
London markets faced a downturn on Tuesday, with mining stocks leading the decline due to intensifying U.S.-China trade tensions. The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices dropped, reversing Monday's gains. Despite economic pressures, British homebuilders recorded a rise following government planning reforms to accelerate housing projects.
The FTSE 100 index fell 0.44%, and the domestically-focused FTSE 250 declined 0.6%, following Monday's rebound spurred by President Trump's reassuring remarks about the trade conflict.
Amid the trade skirmish, the aerospace and defense sub-index also saw losses, falling 1.9%. In contrast, the British homebuilders index rose 1.8% after the government unveiled initiatives to streamline housing construction processes.
