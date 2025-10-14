Market Turmoil: U.S.-China Trade Tensions and Earnings Season Shake Wall Street

U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday, reflecting renewed concerns over the U.S.-China trade conflict that are weighing on investor sentiment. The drop comes amidst fresh financial revelations as major U.S. banks begin reporting their third-quarter earnings.

After a brief rebound following President Donald Trump's attempts to ease tensions, traders are on edge due to the possibility of escalated tariffs resulting from Beijing's rare earth export controls. Market analyst Daniela Hathorn noted, "The risks of further escalation and imposition of 100% tariffs are limiting the upside of a stock market already heavily overbought."

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo's shares climbed 1.6% after surpassing profit expectations, whereas BlackRock's record assets couldn't prevent a stock dip. Attention now turns to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech for possible clues on future monetary policy amid continuous uncertainty.

