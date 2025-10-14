Punjab Intensifies War on Drugs: Over 2000 Smugglers Nabbed

Punjab Police's resolute war on drugs has made significant headway, with Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar announcing the arrest of 2,133 smugglers as of Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, Bhullar detailed the extensive efforts that have led to the registration of 1,138 FIRs under the NDPS Act.

Authorities have confiscated a staggering 250 kg of heroin, accompanied by 29 kg of opium and 325 kg of narcotic powder, since the start of the year. The crackdown has also seen the recovery of approximately 2.88 crore rupees of drug money and 96 vehicles linked to the NDPS trade.

In a collaborative effort with the Punjab Police, BSF troops remain vigilant. Their recent operations have thwarted a major drug trafficking attempt, seizing heroin and ICE drugs along the Amritsar border following the detection of a suspected drone movement, reflecting continued resolve against narcotic threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)