Pioneering Green Energy: Envision Energy's Breakthrough in Andhra Pradesh

Envision Energy India, a prominent player in the green technology sector, has entered into an agreement with Evren to supply 152 advanced wind turbines, each with a capacity of 3.3 MW. These turbines will be strategically deployed in Andhra Pradesh, bolstering the state's renewable energy infrastructure.

The ambitious project is backed by the Brookfield Global Transition Fund (BGTF), showcasing a concerted effort to enhance India's green energy portfolio. With Evren leading the installation in the southern state, the initiative will contribute a substantial 501.6 MW to the region's overall energy output.

Evren, formed through a joint venture between Brookfield and Axis Energy Group, has announced plans to invest extensively in Andhra Pradesh over the next five years, aiming to develop over 10 GW of renewable energy projects. Envision Energy continues to lead the charge in offering innovative solutions across wind turbines, energy storage, and green hydrogen solutions.