Left Menu

Pioneering Green Energy: Envision Energy's Breakthrough in Andhra Pradesh

Envision Energy India has partnered with Evren to supply 152 smart wind turbines for installation in Andhra Pradesh, boosting the region's wind energy capacity. This venture is backed by Brookfield Global Transition Fund and aims to spearhead significant renewable energy developments across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:41 IST
Pioneering Green Energy: Envision Energy's Breakthrough in Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Envision Energy India, a prominent player in the green technology sector, has entered into an agreement with Evren to supply 152 advanced wind turbines, each with a capacity of 3.3 MW. These turbines will be strategically deployed in Andhra Pradesh, bolstering the state's renewable energy infrastructure.

The ambitious project is backed by the Brookfield Global Transition Fund (BGTF), showcasing a concerted effort to enhance India's green energy portfolio. With Evren leading the installation in the southern state, the initiative will contribute a substantial 501.6 MW to the region's overall energy output.

Evren, formed through a joint venture between Brookfield and Axis Energy Group, has announced plans to invest extensively in Andhra Pradesh over the next five years, aiming to develop over 10 GW of renewable energy projects. Envision Energy continues to lead the charge in offering innovative solutions across wind turbines, energy storage, and green hydrogen solutions.

TRENDING

1
Air India Expands Flight Network for Festive Season

Air India Expands Flight Network for Festive Season

 India
2
India and Taiwan Seek Resolution Delay: WTO Import Duties Dispute

India and Taiwan Seek Resolution Delay: WTO Import Duties Dispute

 India
3
AkosMD Launches Akos360: A Revolutionary Step in Workforce Health Management

AkosMD Launches Akos360: A Revolutionary Step in Workforce Health Management

 India
4
Delhi Gears Up for Chhath Festival Travel Surge: CM Gupta Spearheads Crowded Railway Station Preparations

Delhi Gears Up for Chhath Festival Travel Surge: CM Gupta Spearheads Crowded...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025