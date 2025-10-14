Tragic Bus Fire Near Jaisalmer Claims Lives, CM Offers Condolences

In a heartbreaking incident that unfolded near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday expressed profound grief following a bus accident that claimed multiple lives. The ill-fated bus, traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur, erupted into flames on Tuesday afternoon near Thaiyat village.

Chief Minister Sharma conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and emphasized the state's commitment to support. He assured that authorities have been instructed to provide the necessary medical care to the injured and extend all possible aid. 'The incident in Jaisalmer is deeply distressing. We are dedicated to ensuring proper treatment for the injured and offering the needed assistance to families,' Sharma stated in a post on social media platform 'X'.

Additional SP Kailash Dhan from Jaisalmer confirmed casualties and noted that rescue operations are actively underway. The bus caught fire suddenly with smoke emerging from its rear, quickly engulfing the entire vehicle. Locals and passersby promptly initiated rescue efforts, alerting fire services and police as the tragic news spread. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)