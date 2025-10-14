Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Free LPG Refill Initiative: A Festive Gift for Women

The Uttar Pradesh government announced two free LPG refills for women under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, benefiting 1.86 crore women. This scheme promotes clean fuel usage, economic relief, and women's welfare. The distribution is monitored through Aadhaar verification and supported by public awareness campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:21 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Free LPG Refill Initiative: A Festive Gift for Women
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government will distribute two free LPG refills to women beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, scheduled for Wednesday at Lok Bhavan. This initiative impacts 1.86 crore women statewide, offering economic relief amid rising petroleum prices as the festive season unfolds.

Launched in May 2016, the Ujjwala Yojana aims to provide rural and underserved households with LPG connections, transitioning them from traditional fuels to improve health and safety. Uttar Pradesh has led the scheme's implementation, benefiting 18.6 million families to date.

Scheduled in two phases between October 2025 and March 2026, the scheme will distribute the refills with a Rs 1,500 crore state allocation. Benefits will be Aadhaar-verified, and monitored by committees to ensure distribution integrity. This effort not only supports clean fuel usage but also fosters a healthier environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

