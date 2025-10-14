Vedanta Wins Bid to Acquire Debt-Laden Jaiprakash Associates Amid Competitive Bidding
The Competition Commission of India has approved Vedanta's proposal to acquire Jaiprakash Associates under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. After beating multiple competitors in bidding, Vedanta emerged successful with a Rs 17,000 crore bid. Jaiprakash Associates is under insolvency proceedings due to outstanding debts.
- Country:
- India
The fair trade regulator, Competition Commission of India (CCI), has granted in-principle approval for mining giant Vedanta's acquisition of debt-ridden Jaiprakash Associates. Vedanta has successfully outbid competitors like Adani Group and Jindal Power to secure this acquisition amid ongoing insolvency proceedings.
Following a Supreme Court ruling on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), CCI's approval has become crucial for any resolution plan. The Committee of Creditors (CoC) is currently reviewing submitted plans, including Vedanta's, for Jaiprakash Associates, which faces insolvency due to substantial financial defaults.
Sources revealed that Vedanta made a winning bid of Rs 17,000 crore for Jaiprakash Associates, translating into a net present value of Rs 12,505 crore, overcoming Adani Group's offer. The acquisition includes diverse real estate, cement, and power sectors and underscores Vedanta's strategic interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Financial Turbulence: First Brands and Tricolor's Bankruptcy Ripple
CCI Approves Vedanta’s Acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates Under Insolvency Resolution
Adani Group's Financial Triumph and Vision for Future
Sale of Sahara properties: SC asks amicus curiae to collate details of properties proposed to be sold to Adani group firm.
Google, Adani Group partner to set up India's largest data centre in Visakhapatnam; Data Centre part of USD 15 bn investment by Google.