Aid Struggles: The Gaza Crisis Continues
The humanitarian crisis in Gaza persists as aid agencies face slow progress in delivering essential supplies due to restricted crossings. Despite the end of the Israel-Hamas conflict, aid flows remain insufficient, and international groups struggle to overcome barriers to meet urgent needs in the enclave.
The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza remains severe, with aid agencies scrambling to deliver much-needed supplies amid restricted border crossings. The Red Cross and U.N. agencies report that despite the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas, aid deliveries have not significantly increased.
The Israeli authorities have imposed limitations on aid entering Gaza, citing delays by Hamas in returning the bodies of hostages. This has stalled efforts to open key crossings, like the Rafah border with Egypt, exacerbating the plight of those suffering in the enclave.
International aid groups, including UNICEF and the World Food Programme, continue to call for open crossings, warning that the delay in relief could severely impact the nearly 400,000 Gazans awaiting assistance. The situation remains dire as agencies face logistical hurdles in scaling up humanitarian efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- aid
- crisis
- famine
- Israel-Hamas
- crossings
- UNICEF
- Red Cross
- Catholic Relief Services
- hostage
ALSO READ
Ceasefire in Crisis: As Hostages Return, Tensions Remain in Israel-Hamas Conflict
Israel-Hamas Peace Deal Sparks Economic Recovery in Gaza and Beyond
Complex Operation: Repatriating Remains Amidst Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Holds Amid Complex Issues
Hostage Release Marks New Phase in Israel-Hamas Ceasefire