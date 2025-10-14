Left Menu

Aid Struggles: The Gaza Crisis Continues

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza persists as aid agencies face slow progress in delivering essential supplies due to restricted crossings. Despite the end of the Israel-Hamas conflict, aid flows remain insufficient, and international groups struggle to overcome barriers to meet urgent needs in the enclave.

The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza remains severe, with aid agencies scrambling to deliver much-needed supplies amid restricted border crossings. The Red Cross and U.N. agencies report that despite the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas, aid deliveries have not significantly increased.

The Israeli authorities have imposed limitations on aid entering Gaza, citing delays by Hamas in returning the bodies of hostages. This has stalled efforts to open key crossings, like the Rafah border with Egypt, exacerbating the plight of those suffering in the enclave.

International aid groups, including UNICEF and the World Food Programme, continue to call for open crossings, warning that the delay in relief could severely impact the nearly 400,000 Gazans awaiting assistance. The situation remains dire as agencies face logistical hurdles in scaling up humanitarian efforts.

