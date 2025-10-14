Aid Struggles: The Gaza Crisis Continues

The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza remains severe, with aid agencies scrambling to deliver much-needed supplies amid restricted border crossings. The Red Cross and U.N. agencies report that despite the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas, aid deliveries have not significantly increased.

The Israeli authorities have imposed limitations on aid entering Gaza, citing delays by Hamas in returning the bodies of hostages. This has stalled efforts to open key crossings, like the Rafah border with Egypt, exacerbating the plight of those suffering in the enclave.

International aid groups, including UNICEF and the World Food Programme, continue to call for open crossings, warning that the delay in relief could severely impact the nearly 400,000 Gazans awaiting assistance. The situation remains dire as agencies face logistical hurdles in scaling up humanitarian efforts.

