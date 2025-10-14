Mystery Deepens: Unraveling the Death of Haryana IPS Officer
A committee will submit a memorandum to Haryana Governor regarding IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's suspicious death, demanding action against state inaction. ASI Sandeep's similar case in Rohtak intensifies concerns. Investigation is ongoing, with focus on a crucial laptop containing a potential suicide note.
The mysterious death of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar at his Chandigarh residence has sparked a wave of protests, with a 31-member committee set to submit a memorandum to the Haryana Governor. The committee, frustrated by the inaction of the state and Chandigarh administration, has issued a 48-hour ultimatum.
Spokesperson Jai Narayan announced two key demands at a press briefing, including the removal of Rohtak SP and Haryana DGP. Concurrently, the case of ASI Sandeep's death in Rohtak adds tension, as another police official found dead under suspicious circumstances warrants further investigation.
Despite calls for transparency, the Haryana government has placed DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on leave rather than suspension. A crucial laptop, allegedly containing IPS Puran Kumar's suicide note, remains unexamined as the probe continues, with significant political figures urging swift action for justice.
With inputs from agencies.
