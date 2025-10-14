Left Menu

Race Against Climate Deadlines: Renewable Energy's Bold Targets

A report highlights the addition of a record 582 gigawatts of renewable energy in 2024. Despite missing targets to triple capacity by 2030, experts remain optimistic. Global efforts, like policy improvements and workforce re-skilling, are needed to maintain the momentum in transitioning to renewable sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 23:03 IST
Race Against Climate Deadlines: Renewable Energy's Bold Targets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A landmark report reveals that despite a record-setting year for renewable energy capacity, global targets remain unmet.

The International Renewable Energy Agency and other organizations show a promising increase of 582 gigawatts in 2024 but emphasize the need for accelerated growth.

Global leaders and experts stress policy enhancements and infrastructure investments to meet the 2030 target.

(With inputs from agencies.)

