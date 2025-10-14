Race Against Climate Deadlines: Renewable Energy's Bold Targets
A report highlights the addition of a record 582 gigawatts of renewable energy in 2024. Despite missing targets to triple capacity by 2030, experts remain optimistic. Global efforts, like policy improvements and workforce re-skilling, are needed to maintain the momentum in transitioning to renewable sources.
A landmark report reveals that despite a record-setting year for renewable energy capacity, global targets remain unmet.
The International Renewable Energy Agency and other organizations show a promising increase of 582 gigawatts in 2024 but emphasize the need for accelerated growth.
Global leaders and experts stress policy enhancements and infrastructure investments to meet the 2030 target.
