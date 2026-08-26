Drone sets Wildberries warehouse ablaze in Russia's Tambov region, governor says

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 12:21 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 12:21 IST
Drone sets Wildberries warehouse ablaze in Russia's Tambov region, governor says

​An overnight drone attack started a large fire at a warehouse of Russian e-commerce giant ‌Wildberries in Russia's Tambov region, officials said on Wednesday, as Ukraine pushes ahead with its campaign to hurt the economy by targeting online retailers.

Tambov ‌Governor Evgeniy Pervyshov said about 100,000 square meters (1.1 million square feet) ‌of the facility were set ablaze, the equivalent of 14 soccer pitches. One person was injured in the strike, he wrote on the Telegram messaging app. He ⁠did not ​say if ⁠the fire had been extinguished.

Ukraine has been hitting Wildberries facilities since mid-July and broadened its ⁠strategy in recent days to include the retailer's main rival, Ozon. The pair ​dominate one of the fastest-growing parts of the Russian economy, which ⁠is otherwise close to stagnation after 4-1/2 years of war in Ukraine.

In neighbouring ⁠Lipetsk ​region, a man and a 14-year-old were killed in a fire lit by a falling drone, while a woman was killed ⁠in a drone attack in Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, local authorities said ⁠on Telegram. Both ⁠Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly denied targeting civilians since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

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