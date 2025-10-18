Left Menu

Criminal carrying Rs 1 lakh reward killed in encounter in UP's Shamli

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shamli Narendra Pratap Singh said that the police spotted two miscreants on a bike last night and made attempts to stop them, after which they fired upon the personnel. He informed that a police team caught the miscreants later, in which criminal Nafees was killed in retaliatory firing.

ANI | Updated: 18-10-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 09:52 IST
Narendra Pratap Singh, Shamli SP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh was gunned down by Uttar Pradesh police during an encounter in Shamli district, police said on Saturday. According to the police, the killed criminal has been identified as Nafees, who has dozens of cases registered against him. Nafees, who had remained absconding, was a resident of Kandhla in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shamli Narendra Pratap Singh said that the police spotted two miscreants on a bike last night and made attempts to stop them, after which they fired upon the personnel. He informed that a police team caught the miscreants later, in which criminal Nafees was killed in retaliatory firing. "The police officers were patrolling here last night. During this, two miscreants were spotted on a bike. As attempts were made to stop them, they fired upon the police personnel. Their vehicle number was noted and traced, after which the entire department here was alerted. The police had an encounter with the miscreants who attacked the officers. In retaliatory firing, a miscreant was seriously injured and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead," SP Singh said.

"The (deceased) criminal, Nafees, was a resident of Kandhla and had 34 criminal cases registered against him. A bounty worth Rs 1 lakh was issued in his name. Another accused who was accompanying him is absconding. We are investigating it further," he added. During the encounter, police seized a pistol and a bike, among other things. The encounter took place near Bhabisa village in the Kandhla police station area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

