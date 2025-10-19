Meesho files updated draft IPO papers comprising primary raise of Rs 4,250 crore
Softbank backed e-commerce firm Meesho has filed updated draft IPO papers, which comprises raising of Rs 4,250 crore through the issuance of fresh equity as well as secondary sale of share by some of the existing investors, according to the document filed with market regulator SEBI.
The proposed initial public offering (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 4,250 crore and an offer for sale of up to 175,696,602 equity shares by certain existing shareholders.
The offer for sale includes sale of equity shares by some of Meesho's early investors, including Elevation, Peak XV, Venture Highway and Y Combinator, among others.
The valuation of the firm and total size of the IPO of Meesho will depend on the share price band that will be disclosed later.
