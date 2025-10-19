Left Menu

Eternal gets GST demand order, penalty of over Rs 128 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 19:54 IST
Eternal gets GST demand order, penalty of over Rs 128 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Eternal, which owns the Zomato and Blinkit brands, on Sunday said it has received a goods and services tax (GST) demand order from the Uttar Pradesh tax authorities along with applicable interest and penalty amounting to over Rs 128 crore. The demand order received from Deputy Commissioner, State Tax, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh is with respect to short payment of output tax and excess availment of input tax credit for the period April 2023 to March 2024 with interest and penalty thereon.

Eternal said it believes it has a strong case on the merits and will file an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority.

In a regulatory filing, Eternal said, ''This is to inform that the Company has received an order on 18 October 2025 for the period April 2023 to March 2024 passed by Deputy Commissioner, State Tax, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh confirming demand of GST of Rs 64,17,43,503 with interest as applicable and penalty of Rs 64,17,43,503.'' The company re-branded itself as Eternal in March from Zomato earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Trump vows to keep 'massive' tariffs on India until Russian oil imports cease

UPDATE 1-Trump vows to keep 'massive' tariffs on India until Russian oil imp...

 Global
2
China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

 China
3
J-K bypolls: Cong steps aside for NC in Nagrota to realise 'larger goal' of defeating BJP

J-K bypolls: Cong steps aside for NC in Nagrota to realise 'larger goal' of ...

 India
4
Hong Kong flights not affected by cargo plane incident, Airport Authority

Hong Kong flights not affected by cargo plane incident, Airport Authority

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025