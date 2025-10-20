Venezuela's Coal Comeback: Economic Boon or Environmental Bust?

Amid U.S. sanctions that have devastated various sectors, Venezuela is turning to coal production for much-needed revenue. Partnering with a Turkish company, the nation kicked off an ambitious plan to export over 10 million tons of coal this year, despite environmental criticisms.

The state's initiative, part of a broader strategy to lessen dependence on oil, promises economic growth amid crippling inflation. However, the resurgence in mining activities reportedly pollutes local ecosystems, troubling Indigenous communities who face displacement and environmental degradation.

Although Venezuela's government lauds potential gains, local reports and community feedback suggest severe environmental damage and health risks, raising questions about the long-term sustainability and ethical implications of the coal push.

(With inputs from agencies.)