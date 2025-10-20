Left Menu

India: Oasis for Global Investors Amidst Global Headwinds

India's Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, highlighted a significant surge in foreign investments, with announcements of over Rs 50,000 crore invested in finance sectors. Amidst global challenges, India is seen as a safe haven for investments, recording a 15% rise in FDI in the recent fiscal quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 16:50 IST
India: Oasis for Global Investors Amidst Global Headwinds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently revealed a notable uptick in foreign investments, underlining India's allure in the global finance and banking sectors. Over the past few months, foreign investors have earmarked more than Rs 50,000 crore for investment in India, solidifying its position as a preferred destination.

Despite global economic uncertainties, Goyal emphasized that India stands out as an oasis for investments. The continuous inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) underscores the country's enduring appeal even amidst global challenges.

In the fiscal period from April to June, FDI in India ascended by 15%, reaching USD 18.62 billion. Notably, investment from the United States nearly tripled during this time, amounting to USD 5.61 billion, according to government figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

 United Kingdom
2
Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

 United States
3
Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

 Global
4
Cloud Chaos: Amazon's AWS Outage Ripples Across the Internet

Cloud Chaos: Amazon's AWS Outage Ripples Across the Internet

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025