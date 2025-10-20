India: Oasis for Global Investors Amidst Global Headwinds
India's Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, highlighted a significant surge in foreign investments, with announcements of over Rs 50,000 crore invested in finance sectors. Amidst global challenges, India is seen as a safe haven for investments, recording a 15% rise in FDI in the recent fiscal quarter.
- Country:
- India
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently revealed a notable uptick in foreign investments, underlining India's allure in the global finance and banking sectors. Over the past few months, foreign investors have earmarked more than Rs 50,000 crore for investment in India, solidifying its position as a preferred destination.
Despite global economic uncertainties, Goyal emphasized that India stands out as an oasis for investments. The continuous inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) underscores the country's enduring appeal even amidst global challenges.
In the fiscal period from April to June, FDI in India ascended by 15%, reaching USD 18.62 billion. Notably, investment from the United States nearly tripled during this time, amounting to USD 5.61 billion, according to government figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Investment
- FDI
- Global Investors
- Finance Sector
- Economy
- Commerce
- Industry
- US Investment
- Growth
ALSO READ
Australia's Currency Surge Amid China's Resilient Economy and Japan's Political Shake-Up
UAE accelerates climate actions, water innovation at World Green Economy Summit 2025
Over Rs 50,000 cr FDI plans in recent months reflect global confidence in Indian economy: Piyush Goyal
Russian Railways to cut management jobs as economy slows, Interfax says
Delhi govt signs MoU with BookMyShow Live to make city 'heartbeat of India's concert economy'