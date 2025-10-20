India: Oasis for Global Investors Amidst Global Headwinds

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently revealed a notable uptick in foreign investments, underlining India's allure in the global finance and banking sectors. Over the past few months, foreign investors have earmarked more than Rs 50,000 crore for investment in India, solidifying its position as a preferred destination.

Despite global economic uncertainties, Goyal emphasized that India stands out as an oasis for investments. The continuous inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) underscores the country's enduring appeal even amidst global challenges.

In the fiscal period from April to June, FDI in India ascended by 15%, reaching USD 18.62 billion. Notably, investment from the United States nearly tripled during this time, amounting to USD 5.61 billion, according to government figures.

