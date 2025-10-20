Left Menu

FTSE 100 Climbs Amid Eased Trade Tensions, Homebuilders Falter

The FTSE 100 index rose due to gains in industrials and mining stocks as trade tensions eased. However, homebuilders fell amid stagnant housing prices. Stocks in industrials like Babcock and Rolls-Royce rose, while homebuilder Persimmon and B&M faced declines, the latter due to an accounting error.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 16:52 IST
The UK's FTSE 100 index saw a rise on Monday, driven by gains in industrial and mining stocks as trade tensions with China showed signs of easing. This comes as a contrast to the homebuilding sector, which faced declines following reports of stagnant housing prices.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.4% by 1046 GMT after a previous drop, echoing optimism from Wall Street's uptick. The index's boost was also supported by U.S. President Donald Trump's statement about unsustainable tariffs on Chinese goods, calming fears of escalating trade wars.

Despite this uptick, homebuilder stocks fell as a survey revealed lesser-than-expected increases in house prices. Companies like Persimmon, Barratt Redrow, and Bellway saw significant declines. Additionally, retail giant B&M plunged due to an accounting error, marking one of its worst trading days.

