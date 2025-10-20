Russian lawmakers announced a drafted law on Monday, aiming for life imprisonment for those involving minors in sabotage activities and reducing the age of criminal responsibility for such crimes to 14. This comes as Russia continues to implement stringent laws enhancing the powers of state security agencies since its military involvement in Ukraine began in 2022.

Vasily Piskaryov, head of the lower house of parliament's security committee, revealed the bill received support from 419 out of 450 deputies. He emphasized the bill's role in increasing state security, portraying a tough stance against those undermining the nation's foundations, especially involving children in terrorism and sabotage.

Citing an uptick in sabotage activities, Piskaryov pointed fingers at Ukrainian and NATO secret services. The law is seen as a response to the rising number of subversive acts recorded. Meanwhile, Russia accuses NATO of facilitating Ukrainian attacks on its energy infrastructure, with both countries blaming each other for high-profile assassinations.