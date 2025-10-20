Delhi Dazzles: Diwali Lights Up Iconic Landmarks
Delhi's iconic sites, including Qutab Minar, lit up brightly for Diwali. Celebrations involved green crackers, sweets distribution, and joyous gatherings. Kuljeet Singh Chahal highlighted this year's festive spirit with new cleanliness initiatives, underscoring the importance of tradition and community. Diwali's five-day festivities promote peace, prosperity, and familial bonds.
Delhi's iconic landmarks, such as Qutab Minar and India Gate, celebrated Diwali with a stunning display of lights, as the city embraced the festival of lights on Monday. With Parliament Street and Connaught Place joining in the illumination, Delhi shone brightly in festive decor.
The Supreme Court allowed green crackers, adding to the celebration's vibrancy. The Vishva Hindu Parishad warmed hearts by distributing sweets in Delhi. Among the revelers, New Delhi Municipal Council Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal celebrated with crackers, emphasizing community spirit.
Chahal expressed joy over the formation of the BJP government in Delhi after 27 years, sharing hopes for peace and happiness. He announced a cleanliness drive to keep the city pristine. Diwali's five days began with Dhanteras, evolving through traditional rituals, highlighting reverence for deities and familial bonds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
