Global Markets Surge as Investors Eye Big Earnings and Trade Talks
Stock markets rose on Monday, driven by optimism ahead of key U.S. earnings reports and U.S.-China trade discussions. Gold and stock prices increased, buoyed by expectations of lower interest rates and safe-haven demand amid a federal government shutdown. Global market indexes, including Nasdaq and Nikkei, showed significant gains.
The major stock indexes saw gains on Monday as investors geared up for more quarterly earnings reports from prominent U.S. companies. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields slightly declined in anticipation of upcoming trade talks between the United States and China.
Gold prices increased by more than 2% amid expectations of further U.S. interest rate cuts, drawing continued safe-haven demand. The ongoing U.S. federal government shutdown, now in its 20th day, delayed key economic reports, with the U.S. Consumer Price Index slated for release on Friday.
On Wall Street, indexes showed impressive performances, with Nasdaq leading the way and S&P 500 technology sector driving gains. While positive market sentiment prevails, analysts note potential market dips if earnings disappoint. Globally, the MSCI's gauge of stocks also saw an uptick, accompanied by surges in STOXX 600 and Japan's Nikkei following political developments in Japan.
