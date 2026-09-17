Market Rebound: Stocks Surge as Oil Prices Dip and Fed Hikes Rates

U.S. stock indexes surged on Thursday with declining oil prices boosting market sentiment. The Fed's first rate hike under Chair Kevin Warsh indicated a continued commitment to inflation management. Technology shares led the gains, while some investors expressed optimism about navigating potential market volatility with strategic adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 21:42 IST
Market Rebound: Stocks Surge as Oil Prices Dip and Fed Hikes Rates
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The major U.S. stock indexes experienced a notable rise on Thursday as retreating oil prices positively influenced market sentiment. This surge occurred alongside the Federal Reserve's decision to implement its first interest-rate hike under Chair Kevin Warsh, emphasizing the central bank's dedication to inflation management.

This policy move relieved some market unease and drove investors back to favored sectors, with technology shares like Nvidia and Amazon seeing increases of over 2%. Notably, September is traditionally tough for equities, with the S&P 500 already down 1.7% this month, but experts advise that disciplined investors could leverage market volatilities to enhance their portfolios.

Despite gains in eight of the eleven S&P 500 sectors, uncertainty looms with potential further interest-rate hikes by the Fed. Additionally, oil prices continued to decline, adding to the market's shifting landscape where traders currently forecast a near 51% likelihood of another rate rise in October.

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