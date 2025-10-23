Tensions Surge: Putin Warns Against Sanctions Pressure

In a bold statement on Thursday, President Vladimir Putin asserted that Russia would not yield to pressures from the United States or any foreign power, pledging a robust response to military assaults on its territory. This follows U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of sanctions on two major Russian oil companies—a move that sparked a nearly 5% increase in global oil prices on Thursday, and prompted India to reconsider its Russian imports.

Putin described the sanctions as 'unfriendly' but reassured that these measures would not drastically impact Russia's economic stability. He emphasized Russia's resilience in the energy sector amidst efforts by the U.S. and its allies to exert pressure. Recalling previous sanctions by Trump, Putin warned that hindering Russian exports could exacerbate global oil rates, impacting prices at U.S. gas stations and creating political challenges for Washington.

While immediate economic effects may be limited, these recent sanctions symbolize Trump's resolve to press Russia towards a peace agreement, as part of his election promise to end the Ukraine conflict. However, questions linger over India's compliance with the sanctions. In a climate of escalating tensions, Putin criticized U.S. actions as attempts at escalation, particularly regarding long-range missiles and their potential threat to Russian territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)