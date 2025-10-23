Left Menu

Tensions Surge: Putin Warns Against Sanctions Pressure

Amid heightened tensions, Vladimir Putin declared that Russia would not succumb to external pressures, especially from the U.S., and promised a significant response to any military attacks on its territory. Recent U.S. sanctions on Russian oil firms, part of a broader strategy by Trump, aim to coerce Russia towards peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:26 IST
Tensions Surge: Putin Warns Against Sanctions Pressure
Vladimir Putin

In a bold statement on Thursday, President Vladimir Putin asserted that Russia would not yield to pressures from the United States or any foreign power, pledging a robust response to military assaults on its territory. This follows U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of sanctions on two major Russian oil companies—a move that sparked a nearly 5% increase in global oil prices on Thursday, and prompted India to reconsider its Russian imports.

Putin described the sanctions as 'unfriendly' but reassured that these measures would not drastically impact Russia's economic stability. He emphasized Russia's resilience in the energy sector amidst efforts by the U.S. and its allies to exert pressure. Recalling previous sanctions by Trump, Putin warned that hindering Russian exports could exacerbate global oil rates, impacting prices at U.S. gas stations and creating political challenges for Washington.

While immediate economic effects may be limited, these recent sanctions symbolize Trump's resolve to press Russia towards a peace agreement, as part of his election promise to end the Ukraine conflict. However, questions linger over India's compliance with the sanctions. In a climate of escalating tensions, Putin criticized U.S. actions as attempts at escalation, particularly regarding long-range missiles and their potential threat to Russian territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Those who carry copy of Constitution in their hand are simply misleading people: PM at Bihar rally, apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi.

Those who carry copy of Constitution in their hand are simply misleading peo...

 India
2
Unveiling the Secrets of Venomous Snake Bites: A High-Speed Revelation

Unveiling the Secrets of Venomous Snake Bites: A High-Speed Revelation

 Australia
3
Monsoon Fury: Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Hit by Heavy Rainfall

Monsoon Fury: Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Hit by Heavy Rainfall

 India
4
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Promise Fulfilled: Water Pipeline Launched at BSF Camp

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Promise Fulfilled: Water Pipeline Launched at BSF Cam...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025