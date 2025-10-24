Left Menu

Macron's Cautious Optimism on EU-Mercosur Trade Pact

French President Emmanuel Macron indicates cautious optimism regarding the EU-Mercosur trade deal. While France has opposed the agreement, proposed safeguards and food product controls are moving discussions in a favorable direction. However, France awaits final decisions to ensure protection for vulnerable sectors and European consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 24-10-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 03:19 IST
Macron
  • Country:
  • Belgium

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed cautious optimism about the EU-Mercosur trade agreement on Thursday, indicating that while it's too early for France to form a definitive stance, progress is evident.

Historically critical of the deal, France is now encouraged by a proposed safeguard clause and enhanced control measures on food products entering the European Union. However, confirmation of these protective measures is still awaited.

"The French government, like others, is awaiting answers," Macron stated after the EU summit in Brussels. "Nonetheless, developments are promising for the protection of the most vulnerable sectors and European consumers."

(With inputs from agencies.)

