German Business Awaits Sanctions Exemption

German Chancellor Friedriech Merz anticipates an exemption for Rosneft's German business from U.S. sanctions on the Russian oil company. Rosneft's operations in Germany are crucial for supplying and refining oil for Europe's largest economy. Merz plans discussions with the U.S. to secure this exemption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 24-10-2025 04:00 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 04:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

German Chancellor Friedriech Merz has expressed confidence that Rosneft's German business will be exempted from U.S. sanctions targeting the Russian oil giant.

While Russian-owned, Rosneft's operations in Germany are controlled by German authorities, playing a vital role in oil supply and refinery for Europe's leading economy.

Merz indicated plans to engage in discussions with American counterparts to ensure Rosneft is granted necessary exemptions.

