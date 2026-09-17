Tariff Tensions: Navigating the Complex Path of India-U.S. Trade Relations

The introduction of a stringent U.S. sanctions and tariff bill has intensified the diplomatic strain between New Delhi and Washington. Under President Donald Trump's second term, sanctions have been placed due to varied issues including India's trade practices and Russian oil procurements.

In February 2025, Trump initiated a new tariff system matching Indian charges, followed by elevated tariffs, reaching 50% within months. Despite the economic tension, both nations aim to double their bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

September 2026 witnessed the U.S. House passing a bill to escalate economic pressure globally. New Delhi criticized these moves, voicing concerns about their repercussions on international relations while engaging with industry partners to navigate these challenges.