Tragic Bus Fire Claims Over 20 Lives in Andhra Pradesh

In a tragic incident that unfolded in the early hours of Friday, a massive fire engulfed a bus in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district, leading to the untimely deaths of at least 20 passengers. The fire broke out while the bus was en route from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, transforming the routine journey into a horrific disaster.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. near Chinnatekur, Kallur mandal, when flames erupted from the front of the Volvo bus, rapidly spreading throughout the vehicle. Twelve passengers were fortunate to escape with minor injuries by breaking open the emergency exit.

Authorities have rushed the injured to the Kurnool Government Hospital. Heavy rainfall during the incident added complexity to rescue operations. State and national leaders, including Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, have expressed deep condolences and emphasized swift support for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)